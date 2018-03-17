Delighted Hemmings savours ‘significant’ Stags equaliser

Mansfield striker Kane Hemmings savoured his late, late penalty spot equaliser in today’s 1-1 draw at snow-bound Notts County, admitting it was probably his most important for the club so far.

“Obviously I was delighted to get the equaliser and for us to get something from the game,” he said.

“It was probably the most significant goal I have scored for the club.

“There’s not been many that have probably had that much pressure on and been that vital in the last minute of the game. It was a nice feeling.

“There was pressure on it. But it’s one of those. You just put the ball down, pick your spot and go for it and if you miss, you miss. If you score, you score.

“It meant a lot as it was a big game to be playing in and there were 4,000 Mansfield fans there.”

On the game overall, he said: “I think second half we dug really deep and everyone really stood up to be counted. It was a good second half performance.

“We were disappointed with our first half as coming here was a big opportunity to get the three points.

“Second half the point was definitely deserved. I am sure they will be a bit disappointed with the way the penalty was given, though - I have heard it was probably outside the box.”