Chelsea defender set to join Fulham in January after deadline day deal collapses, ex-England U21 sensation to move abroad, Leeds United forward suffers injury setback

Here are the latest rumours from the Championship (9th August 2019).

Leeds United look set to be without promising forward Tyler Roberts for longer than was initially expected, after the player suffered a further setback following his initial knee injury. (Yorkshire Evening Post)



Chelsea defender Michael Hector is set to join Fulham in January, after a move to the Cottagers was said to have collapsed at the last minute on deadline day. (PA)



Ex-England U21 sensation Saido Berahino is set to sign for Belgian side Zulte Waregem, with Stoke City willing to pay the player £2.5m to secure his exit. (Daily Mail)



Wigan Athletic are waiting for confirmation from the EFL to announce the signing of Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew, after making a last-ditch attempt to secure a loan deal before the deadline. (Wigan Today)



Fulham managed to pull off two last minute loan deals before last night's deadline, with Cardiff City's Bobby Reid and Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed arriving on season-long loan deals. (BBC Sport)



Following a busy deadline day in the Championship, Leeds United are the 3/1 favourites to win the division, with Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City among the other front-runners. (Sky Bet)