Championship Live: Play-off rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest share the points

Action from the second half between Derby County vs Nottingham Forest at Pride Park Stadium Derby - Final Score 0 - 0 - 17-12-18 - image Jez Tighe
Action from the second half between Derby County vs Nottingham Forest at Pride Park Stadium Derby - Final Score 0 - 0 - 17-12-18 - image Jez Tighe

It was a draw in Monday night’s Championship match between play-off contenders Derby County and Nottingham Forest as the Rams advanced to fourth in the table.

Follow our live blog to keep track of today’s headlines and transfer rumours.