Burnley target Leeds United duo, Sheffield Wednesday standing firm over Steve Bruce compensation and Swansea City want Chelsea midfielder - plus the rest of the day's Championship rumours

Leeds United duo Kemar Roofe and Mateusz Klich are both being targeted by Premier League side Burnley, as they look to improve their side. (HITC)

Sheffield Wednesday are unwilling to let Steve Bruce join Newcastle on a cut-price deal, and his exit has been delayed by the Owls' demands of a £4m fee. (Yorkshire Post)

Steve Bruce is likely to earn £1m per year should he take the Newcastle job - a sixth of what Rafael Benitez was paid. (Mirror)

Swansea City are hopeful of bringing in Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan, as Frank Lampard looks to trim his Blues squad. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United are moving closer to signing Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn, who has just one year left on his current contract. (Sheffield Star)

West Bromwich Albion and Hull City are both keen on bringing in Liverpool defender George Johnston on loan, as he aims to secure first team football. (Mirror)

Bristol City are closing in on a loan move for Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah, with Unai Emery keen for the 20-year-old to play first team football. (Metro)

Hull City and Nottingham Forest are both after Botosani winger Hervin Ongenda, who came through the youth system at PSG. (Sport Witness)

Leeds are now the bookies' favourites to sign ex-England defender Gary Cahill, but still face competition from Aston Villa. (Birmingham Live)

Preston North End are hoping to re-sign Manchester City's Brandon Barker on loan, as they look to replace Callum Robinson. (Football League World)

Wigan Athletic are said to be on the brink of landing Everton and USA defender Antonee Robinson on a permanent deal, after reportedly agreeing a fee with the Toffees. (Liverpool Echo)

Ipswich Town are believed to have turned down a £250k bid from QPR for midfielder Alan Judge. (East Anglian Times)

Recently promoted Aston Villa are looking to sign Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, but could lose out to Serie A side Bologna. (Daily Express)

Celtic are the latest side to take in interest in Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga, as they look to win a ninth consecutive league title. (Hartlepool Mail)