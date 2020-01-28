Belper Town offer condolences to family and friends of Jordan Sinnott

Belper Town boss Grant Black has offered his condolences to Jordan Sinnott's family and friends following the midfielder's shock passing over the weekend, aged 25.

Sinnott was a well-known and well-liked figure around the local football scene having represented Chesterfield FC, Alfreton Town and Matlock Town in recent times.

Nailers boss Black said: "It's heartbreaking. I've known his dad, Lee, for quite a long time and played against Jordan too.

"We want to pass on all our condolences to his family and friends from everyone here at Belper Town Football Club.

"Football pales into insignificance when you hear news like that - it puts everything into perspective.

"The response from the football community shows what a popular player he was and he'll be sadly missed."

Tributes have flooded in following the news which has seen the Gladiators' matches at Mickleover Sports on Saturday and Grantham Town on Tuesday both postponed.

In response, clubs have paid tributes in minute silences, black armbands and are printing shirts with '25 Sinnott' on the back to be sent to underprivileged children.

"It's sad that it takes something like this for that side of football to be seen," said Black.

"It's tragic what's happened but the response from everyone that I've seen has been phenomenal."