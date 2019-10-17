A look at Nottingham Forest's previous seven winless trips to Wigan Athletic - in pictures
Sabri Lamouchi will look to do what no other Nottingham Forest manager or head coach has done before on Sunday, by recording a victory away at Wigan Athletic.
Lamouchi’s in-form Reds return from the international break at the DW Stadium which has proved to be far from a happy hunting ground for the club’s teams in the past. Indeed from the seven times the two clubs have met in Lancashire five have ended in a draw, with the Latics winning two.
1. Nov 2003 - 2-2 draw
On Forests first visit to Wigan, John Thompson cancelled out Nathan Ellingtons opener before Marlon Harewood put Paul Harts men in front, only for Andy Liddell to level it once again. Academy graduates Michael Dawson, Andy Reid and Eugen Bopp all featured.
Gareth Taylor earned Joe Kinnears Reds a point at Wigan the following season in August 2004 in the re-branded Championship. Lee McCulloch had put Wigan ahead. The less said about this season the better, as Forest were ultimately relegated.