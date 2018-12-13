Your weather forecast for Thursday

Sunny spells and isolated showers with cold temperatures are expected across most parts of the East Midlands today (December 13).

The Met Office has predicted a noticeable drop in temperature today and over the weekend as wintery conditions are expected to arrive.

The weather forecast for Thursday and the weekend said: "A mostly dry day with bright or sunny spells, but the odd light shower on the hills can't be ruled out. Feeling cold in the southeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"A dry night to follow across the region with some clear spells, and with light winds, a widespread frost will develop away from the coast. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

"After a frosty start, Friday will be cold but generally dry with some sunshine, and just a small chance of the odd coastal shower. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"Saturday cold and increasingly windy, with rain and possible hill snow later. Rain or showers clearing to sunny spells on Sunday, then early rain followed by sunny intervals Monday."