Your little one can win the chance to join Santa in his grotto

Notcutts garden centre near Worksop is hosting a festive drawing competition for children to win the chance to accompany Santa on his arrival at Notcutts on November 18.

Santa’s arrival at Notcutts Dukeries is an exciting occasion every year, which also marks the official opening of the winter grotto at the garden centre.

Your child could win the chance to accompany Santa when he arrives at Notcutts Dukeries next month

And this year, your little one could arrive in style with Santa himself, as well as being one of the first to enter the Christmas grotto.

Andrew Rawson, centre manager at Notcutts Dukeries, said: “Santa’s arrival at Notcutts is always a special occasion, and we’d like to make sure it’s extra-magical for one lucky young person with a prize I’m sure they’ll remember for years to come.

“We look forward to receiving the drawing competition entries and we wish everyone the best of luck.”

Children aged 10 or under can enter the competition by picking up an entry form from Notcutts Dukeries and drawing their own ‘jolly Santa’ and returning it with the form to the garden centre.

All entries must be received by November 5 and the winner will be contacted shortly afterwards.

For more information, visit www.notcutts.co.uk