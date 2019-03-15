Your chance to honour the heroes of the NHS

The Parliamentary Awards 2019, were launched in Parliament last week and I would like to invite people to nominate staff who go above and beyond the call of duty, writes Sir Kevin Barron MP.

The NHS Parliamentary Awards were created to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers - their hard work, innovative ideas and unwavering efforts to put patients first.

Sir Kevin Barron MP. Photo: Richard Maude

These people could have innovated, impressed or made a real difference to how the health and care system provides care for patients.

The NHS is rightly the nation’s most loved institution and there’s no doubt its staff make it what it is today, which is why it is only right that we thank the extraordinary health and care heroes who are there to guide, support and care for us, day in, day out.

I regularly see examples of fantastic care that make a genuine difference and touch the lives of local people in Rother Valley, I want to hear from you again and I would urge all those who have seen or received outstanding care first hand to send me examples they think deserve national recognition.

There are ten categories, including a Lifetime Achievement award to honour those who have devoted their life or career to making the NHS better, both for patients and those who work within it.

This year, the NHS set out a long-term plan for how the health service will expand and improve care for patients and their families at every stage of life, supporting them to start well, live well and age well.

The NHS is taking action on big killers like stroke, heart attacks and cancer, as well as stepping up care for mental ill health.

This progress will be possible only with the skill and dedication of the 1.3 million staff who work for the NHS, which is why we want to hear about the outstanding staff, volunteers and carers in your area and celebrate with them as part of the awards.