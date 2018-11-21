Young swimmers get a real splash out of annual PJ charity week event

Little swimmers with Puddle Ducks at DW Fitness in Mansfield had a splashing time in their pyjamas and raised £450 for Rainbows Hospice, Nottingham Neonatal Unit and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Baby and children swim school, Puddle Ducks, hosts a charity PJ week each year, where children raise money for a local cause by learning water safety dressed in their favourite pyjamas.

This year Rainbows Hospice, Nottingham Neonatal Unit and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are Puddle Ducks’ chosen charities.

Rainbows Hospice is the East Midlands’ only hospice for children and young people.

It is a place where life limited children and their families can find care and support.

The team there helps relieve symptoms, improve quality of life, care for children and support parents and siblings.

Nottingham Neonatal Unit, part of Nottingham Hospitals Charity, helps new born and premature babies get the best start in life.

Several of the Puddle Ducks swimmers have benefited from this unit.

Bluebell Wood children’s Hospice in North Anston offers care and support to children with a shortened life expectancy, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

Besides raising money for the charities’, there was also a serious reason behind the fun event, as the children learned a valuable life skill about being able to swim safely should they come into danger around water while fully clothed.

Liz Gabriel, co-owner of Puddle Ducks Nottinghamshire, said: “We’re so proud of all the children, past and present, who swim with us and took part in our charity pyjama event.

“They all came eager to learn and dressed head to toe in their pyjamas and this continues to be the highlight of our year.

“Here at Puddle Ducks we want every child to love swimming, respect the water and swim beautifully.

“This is why we make sure our classes are fun and sociable for both parents and children alike.

“In addition, our lessons also ensure that children are taught vital safety and survival skills, which could save their lives should they ever find themselves in danger in the water.

“We were shocked to hear that the Swimming Teachers Association (STA) recently reported that one in three children are unable to swim when they leave primary school.

“This really highlights how important it is for our little ones to learn to swim from a young age when they can learn at their own pace.”

For more information, call 07906191504 or visit www.puddleducks.com