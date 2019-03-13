Yellow weather warning for wind still in place as Storm Gareth batters East Midlands

Storm Gareth is causing chaos across the country, and gusts of up to 48mph are expected the batter the East Midlands today (March 13).

The Met Office has forecast a very windy day, with blustery showers today.

Forecasters say this morning's showers and wind should ease during the afternoon, although it will stay breezy.

Although it will It will feel slightly warmer than yesterday, it will feel chilly in the wind.

The maximum temperature may rise to 11 °C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware’ warning for wind, which is valid until 3pm on Wednesday, and said transport disruption was likely.

Storm Gareth has caused disruption across the country

As Storm Gareth moves away from the UK towards the end of the week, the winds should ease.

The rest of the week will remain unsettled with showers or spells of rain, and some brief drier interludes. Although temperatures will be near average for the time of year it will often feel colder due to the strong winds.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office chief meteorologist said: " “The strong north-westerly winds will also affect southwest Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

"Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”

Tonight should be dry and breezy at first with clear spells, but soon turning cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain arriving by late evening, persisting through the night, heavy over western hills.

The minimum temperature may drop to 4 °C.