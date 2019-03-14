Writing on the wall for Mansfield man who smeared cell with faeces

A Mansfield man who drove cars stolen in two burglaries spat blood at a police officer and wrote “mad mule” in his own faeces on a cell wall, a court heard.

Mark Winfield was spotted on CCTV driving a Ford transit van, which had been stolen in a burglary, from Victoria Street to Rosemary Street garage, at 4am, on January 13.

And four days later he was again seen driving a BMW which had been stolen from an address in Mansfield.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said there was no suggestion Winfield had been involved in the burglaries.

Officers were taking him to Mansfield police station, at 7.40am, on January 6, when Winfield became aggressive and tried to bite a police officer.

The officer hit him in the face, causing a nose bleed, and Winfield spat blood, spattering the officer’s trousers.

Following his arrest on January 19, he spat at surveillance cameras, defecated on the cell floor, and daubed “mad mule” on the walls.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Winfield had spent the last few weeks in custody, and had been trying to get clean of heroin.

He said Winfield had been involved in a “destructive cycle” of drug abuse and burglary since the age of 12.

“He is older, he is wiser, but he hasn’t tackled his drug problems,” Mr Perry said.

“He aims to get off methadone and on to subutex, which completely negates the effect of heroin.”

Discussing the assault on the officer, he said: “There is not harm as such, but there would have been fear. It’s not the worst extreme of violence.”

Winfield, 37, formerly of Teversal Avenue, Pleasley, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court from HM Prison Lincoln, via video-link, on Thursday.

He admitted criminal damage and taking without the owner’s consent on January 21, common assault on March 14, taking without the owner’s consent, and driving without insurance or a licence, on February 7.

Winfield was given a total of 25 weeks in prison, and he was banned from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.

