Worksop swimmer hasn’t let her blindness hold her back from raising hundreds of pounds for charity

A swimmer from Worksop has not let being blind and deaf stop her from raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Liz Gore, aged 73, who is registered blind, swam 30 lengths in her local pool to raise £340 for My Sight Bassetlaw.

Liz lost much of her eyesight due to Retinitis Pigmentosa.

She is also deaf and has angina and breathing difficulties, but these never held her back from taking to the water in support of her favourite charity.

Liz said: “There’s no point sitting at home feeling sorry for myself because I’d suffer most if I took that attitude.

“I believe in getting on with life and making the most of what I do have.

“I swim every week at South Forest leisure complex and I couldn’t have done it without the help of the staff there. They’re brilliant and support everyone regardless of their disability.

“I usually take a breather between lengths so I was a bit dubious about swimming all 30 lengths without a break, but the whole leisure centre came out in force to encourage me, which really helped.

“They roped off a lane so I could swim without bumping into anyone and one of the lifeguards walked alongside shouting encouragement.”

“My Sight Bassetlaw is a great local charity. I go to the social group once a fortnight and I love it.

“Everyone’s really friendly and we get up to all sorts of interesting things.

“I’ve stroked birds of prey, which I can’t see on a visit to the zoo, and I enjoy art activities and meals out.

“Getting out and about can be frightening for people who can’t see and My Sight Bassetlaw is a lifeline, helps people get out of the house and meet others in a similar situation.

“I’m very happy I could do something to say thank you to them for the good work they do in our area.”

Danny Du Heaume, hub coordinator at My Sight Nottinghamshire, said: “My Sight Bassetlaw is a Big Lottery-funded hub, set up just more than 12 months ago by My Sight Nottinghamshire, which is celebrating 175 years of support for the county’s blind and partially sighted community.

“We’re proud of what Liz has achieved and very grateful to her for helping to raise funds for our social group.

Well done Liz, you’re an inspiration to us all.”