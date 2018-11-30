Worksop shoplifter carried on stealing after checking with police

A Worksop man checked with police to see if he was wanted halfway through a month-long shoplifting spree and when he was told “no” carried on stealing, a court heard.

Wayne Barker took £30 of items from the Co-Op, £54 from Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, and £25 from the branch on Newcastle Avenue, as well as £76 of groceries from the One Stop Shop, in 12 separate thefts between October 26 and November 26.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said Barker tested positive for opiates at the police station, and last appeared in court for theft from a car on November 13.

David Grant, mitigating, said Barker’s offending was “purely to fund a drug habit”.

“About half way through the thefts he took himself to the police station to see if anyone wanted him,” he said.

“He was told “no” and he carried on. He has been wholly candid.”

Barker, 36, care of Nene Walk, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Sentencing was adjourned to Monday so he could be assessed by probation officers, and he was remanded in custody until then.