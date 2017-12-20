Worksop residents struggling with addiction, mental illness and homelessness enjoy Christmas meal thanks to kind volunteers

Disadvantaged residents including those affected by homelessness, addiction and mental illness enjoyed a slap-up Christmas meal in uplifting company thanks to a Worksop charity.

The tradtional three-course meal was prepared and serve by kind-hearted volunteers from Christian-led charity The 7 Project.

The 7 Project at Gospel Hall, Worksop held a free Christmas dinner for homeless people, pictured are the volunteers practicing their singing

More than 40 people who would normally go without a proper Christmas dinner enjoyed a delicious festive meal with all the trimmings at the charity’s headquarters on Gospel Hall, Church Walk.

Shaun Cummings, said: “We welcomed 46 clients who were greeted with Christmas carols.

“They were then served a three-course lunch consisting of soup, a roast turkey dinner and finished off with pudding and custard.

“We also gave out individual presents to all our clients along with food parcels.

“I would like to thank all my loyal volunteers and helpers who give their time to serve others.

“They also serve The 7 Project week after week, all year round.

“I would also like to thank everyone who generously donated items, such as food, in order to make today a great success.

“Finally. we would like to wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”

The 7 Project operates a community drop-in centre with an open-door policy for people who live with life controlling addictions, mental illnesses or are sleeping rough in Worksop.

The charity has been running for almost five years, celebrating its fifth birthday in January 2018.

The next 7 Project Community drop-in will take place on Tuesday, January 19 from 10am.

The charity’s next Food and Fellowship event will take place on Sunday, January 14 from 5pm.

Further events planned in 2018 include a Pamper Night for women who are sleeping rough in February, a Shrove Tuesday event,free film premieres and a charity “rough sleep out”.

For more information on The 7 Project and how you can donate or volunteer, visit the charity’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/7projectcharity.

You can also visit www.7project.co.uk, email support@7project.co.uk or call Shaun Cummings on 07923109652.