Worksop residents demand action against anti social behaviour

Car thefts, houses being egged and vehicles being damaged are among the incidents of anti-social behaviour which residents in the Gateford area of Worksop are having to put up with.

Locals say they have been living with the problem for the past 12 months, and are now calling on Bassetlaw District Council and the police to do more to tackle it.

One resident, Adam Johnson, who lives in the Gateford area, said: “We are becoming angry with the amount of car thefts and the youths at night causing a disturbance.

“We have been getting lots of youths on our street egging houses, stealing from Asda and causing trouble with home owners.

“Youths congregate on Celtic Point every night, between ten and 40 of them.”

Inspector Neil Bellamy, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Bassetlaw, said the force was aware of the issues with anti-social behaviour and were actively patrol the area, including during the evenings, to reduce the volume of incidents.

“We have listened to local residents’ concerns and continue to work with them,” he said.

“Anti-social behaviour can have a hugely detrimental impact on people’s lives and it remains one of our priorities for Bassetlaw. We have an officer dedicated to tackling this issue in Worksop and we are actively investigating reports.

“We continue to work in close partnership with local organisations, including Bassetlaw District Council, as well as local residents to understand the issues and ensure we are targeting our resources at the areas where we can have the most impact.”

Gerald Connor, community safety co-ordinator at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The area around Celtic Point is covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) and places restrictions on the behaviour of individuals who visit this area.

“Should there be any activity that breaches the conditions of this PSPO, the police and the council are able to take enforcement action against those individuals.

“While the Gateford Estate is not covered by this PSPO, the council is working with the police and residents to identify certain individuals who may have been involved in recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.”