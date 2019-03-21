Worksop mum and her son present a Guardian Rose to ‘fab’ teaching assistant

A teaching assistant at a Worksop school has been presented with a Guardian Rose in recognition of the support she has given to one of its pupils.

Six-year-old Ethan Myers attends Redlands Primary School, on Crown Street.

His proud mum Lucy Myers wanted to present teaching assistant Liane Tuke with a Guardian Rose to thank her for the progress her son has made with his reading.

Lucy said: “Ethan has struggled with his reading from starting school and never enjoyed sitting and reading every night.

“Even though we read to and with him every night, from him being in nursery he hated sitting down and learning to read. However we stuck at it.”

Lucy started to see a vast improvement in Ethan’s reading when he started in a new class at school last September.

And she says this is particularly due to the work and support of Ethan’s teaching assistant, Liane Tuke.

Lucy said: “When starting in Mrs Hunt’s class in September, where Mrs Tuke is, Ethan could not read at all.

“In December I noticed a massive improvement and he could actually read.

“He is now on level three reading books and absolutely loves reading.

“Mrs Tuke listens to Ethan read every day at school and he looks forward to it and thoroughly enjoys it.

“He has a bookmark where his stickers are stuck on to for his good reading which is a great idea. He is so proud of his bookmark.

“Mrs Tuke is fabulous and Ethan’s class teacher Mrs Hunt is also amazing.

“So I nominated Mrs Tuke for a Guardian Rose because not only has his reading improved a million per cent, but he now absolutely loves reading. He has come on leaps and bounds.

“He also enjoys PE, maths, science as well as reading and spelling. All his teachers are amazing.

“He also loves building Lego, playing with his Imaginex toys and playing with his friends.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Bo-Kay, Watson Road, Worksop.