Worksop man woke up with stolen Ray Bans after legal high “spiking”

A Worksop man woke up with a pair of stolen sunglasses the day after he was “spiked” with what he thinks was the “legal high” mamba, a court heard.

Ryan Beardsley took the Ray Ban sunglasses from Vision Express, on October 30, but was recognised when he returned to the Priory Centre, the next day.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd said Beardsley had “quite an extensive record”, and was released from prison on post-sentence supervision, in March 2017, after commiting nine shoplifting offences, but had been making good progress since then.

Beardsley, 33, of Tranker Lane, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “In 2016 he was struggling significantly with Class A drugs and lost his benefits. He was committing frequent offences.

“Since his release he has been engaging well with probation, and his drug use and his offending have dramatically reduced.

“He had been offered what he believed was a roll-up cigarette.

“He has some experience of drugs and thinks he was given a legal high by accident.

“He has been disorientated. He says he knew he had been looking at the sunglassses and he woke up in his caravan and they were there.”

Beardsley told magistrates: “I have been doing really well. I can promise you you will not see me in this court again.”

The court heard a fine was not suitable because he already owes the court £2,147, and an electronically-monitored curfew could not be imposed because the electricity supply where he lives is irregular.

He was handed a six month community order with five rehabilitation days. He must also pay an £85 government surcharge, but no costs were awarded.