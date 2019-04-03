Worksop man threatened to “glass” wife in housing row

A Worksop man threatened to “glass” his estranged wife of 29 years after their shared home became a “tinderbox”, a court heard.

Heath Stanley became angry when his wife raised the possibility of taking him off the tenancy of their council house, on Hardwick Crescent, on March 23.

The court heard they had seperated in January 2017, but neither could afford to move out, and they “tried to stay out of each other’s way.”

Stanley poked her in the cheek, and when she told him that was assault, he threatened to “glass” her.

Their adult son tried to defuse the situation, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett, but Stanley slapped his wife “lightly on the cheek three times.”

In a statement, his wife said she ended the relationship due to violence and had reported him “numerous times.”

“I have to live my life on edge and wondering how to react to situations,” she said.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said: “Suffice to say it’s been a tinderbox in the property for the past two years.

“He accepts that his behaviour was wrong that day. It was more born out of frustration.

“It is very difficult because Mr Stanley will be homeless if he can’t return to the address. He is currently living in shared accommodation.

“He feels that his wife is trying to get him out of the house and now he feels that...”

“... She has won,” finished district judge Jonathan Taaffe. “That may be the case.”

Stanley, 47, admitted the assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

“This was an extremely sad incident,” the district judge told him.

“This is domestic violence. It’s an assault. It’s bullying and demeaning behaviour and it can’t be tolerated.”

He fined Stanley £200, ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge, and imposed a 12-month restraining order.

