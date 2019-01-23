Worksop man jailed for driving while high on drugs

A Worksop man who has been locked up twice for dangerous driving was caught behind the wheel while high on cocaine, a court heard.

Police spotted Anthony Pendleton at the wheel of a Nissan Qashqai on November 10, and stopped him on Gateford Road, the following day.

Officers found a small amount of cannabis in the central console and a test revealed he had more than six times the legal limit of cocaine in his bloodstream.

And on January 22, officers arrested him after they saw him drive a silver Renault Megane from Pelham Street to Cheapside.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Pendelton received a three year ban and a 12 month prison sentence in 2013, for driving dangerously with excess alcohol.

In 2014 he was jailed again for driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and for driving while disqualified.

He also missed drugs tests on November 22 and 27, and failed to turn up for court on January 3.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said Pendleton had had a” very difficult” three years after he sustained a head injury.

“It is quite clear there are ongoing issues with anxiety and depression from the injury,” she said.

“He has no childhood memories. He does need help with regard to the drugs.”

Pendelton, 28, of Winchester Close, admitted missing court and probation appointments, driving while disqualified and without insurance, driving while unfit through drugs, and possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and was banned from driving for four years, from the time he is released from custody.

He will not be allowed to drive again until he takes a test. He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.