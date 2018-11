Volunteers from Worksop were among those honoured at a special Girlguiding Nottinghamshire awards ceremony.

Jenny Walker was presented with a 40-year service award for while Kirsty Pogson, an assistant county commissioner and guide leader, was presented with a good service brooch.

Angela and Terry Pearson were also presented with awards – the Oak Leaf for Angela and the Nottinghamshire Star for Terry – for always going ‘the extra mile’ to ensure Worksop members get the most out of Guiding.