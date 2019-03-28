Worksop firefighters to give charity car wash this weekend

Worksop firefighters are set to hold a charity car wash this weekend.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that all funds raised will go to The Fire Fighters Charity.

The car wash will be held on Saturday, March 30, 10am to 2pm at Worksop Fire Station on Eastgate, Worksop.