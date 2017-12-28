Worksop business owner ‘at wits’ end’ after SIXTH break-in this year

A Worksop business owner is “at his wits’ end” after thieves broke into his firm for the sixth time this year – and made off with thousands of pounds worth of vehicle parts.

James Moyse, who owns van sales firm Gateford Motors, says thieves broke into his Turner Road business for the sixth time in 2017 earlier this month, using boltcutters to break through a metal fence.

The thieves caused damage before stealing more than £1,000 worth of van parts.

James said: “Due to the repeated efforts to access our premises, we had recently updated our security at great expense.

“This time the thieves damaged numerous vehicles and stole spare wheels.

“The total bill is in the region of £1,500.

“The last break-in was two months ago – that time the overall cost to the business was in excess of £3,000.

“I cannot fathom where they are selling these parts.”

James said he also believed the police “do not have adequate resources” to help him protect his business, due to insufficient funding.

He wrote to Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, who admitted police numbers have reduced due to £54 million in government cuts.

Mr Tipping said: “Turning to Worksop, Nottinghamshire Police tell me the response model they use requires flexibility of staff, with the ability for the inspector to move them around to meet demand.

“There are also other resources available to assist should this be required.

“East Midlands operations support service officers are on duty during the night and would respond to an immediate call for assistance, if in the area.

“Please be assured the chief constable and I remain committed to maximising the number of front-line officers in Nottinghamshire within the constraints of the budget.”

Mr Tipping said 71 student officers would be joining Nottinghamshire Police in the coming four months and will be spread across the force to assist in meeting demand.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers are investigating after a Worksop business was broken into.

“It happened at the Gateford Motor Company, Turner Road, between 9.30pm on December 19 and 12.45am on December 20.

“The offender cut through fencing to enter the compound, before stealing wheels from two vehicles.

“Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 346 of December 20, 2017, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”