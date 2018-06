Worksop band Overend have come home to make the video for their new single, Closure, which was shot in around the town.

The four-piece played The Frog in Worksop last month and are influenced by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Oasis and AC/DC.

Watch the video online now at www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzSFg5OL4Sw

Photo: Jake Pogson