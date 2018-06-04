Women are being invited to free breast screening appointments at Ingham surgery

Women in a Lincolnshire village are being invited to attend free breast screening appointments over the next few weeks.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) countywide Breast Screening Service will automatically be inviting women aged between 50 and 70-years-old, who are registered with the Ingham Surgery in Lincoln Road, Ingham, to attend an appointment at the breast unit at Lincoln County Hospital.

Women aged 71 years and over who would like to be screened are welcome to ring the administration office to make an appointment at their convenience on 01522 573999.

The service also belongs to the National Age Extension Pilot Scheme where a selection of women aged between 47 to 49-years-old and 71 to 73-years-old from the practice will be automatically invited for screening

Alysa Page, screening office manager from ULHT, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and there’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information about the breast screening service contact the administration office on 01522 573999.