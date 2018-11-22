Wildlife star Jack is presented with special county award

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, has praised the work done by qualified bird ringer Jack Baddams to record bird populations and inspire young people at Creswell Crags.

Best known for its caves and being home to the most northerly cave art in Europe, the site is also a haven for wildlife and Jack has been a key member of the team monitoring bird populations and running sessions to enable young people to see wildlife at close quarters.

Erin McDaid, left, of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, presents the Wildlife on Your Doorstep award to Jack Baddams

Jack has been presented with a special Wildlife on Your Doorstep Award thanks to the support of EDF Energy Cottam and West Burton.

The awards are presented annually by the trust to recognise and reward the efforts of individuals, schools and groups for their contribution to wildlife conservation in the county

Jack sets up special ‘mist nets’ to catch the birds in flight and then records their details before applying special rings to their legs to assist with future research and recording.

During some sessions, he explains how the ringing works and gives them the opportunity to see a range of bird species at incredibly close quarters – something most children have never experienced.

Erin McDaid, the trust’s head of communications: “The work of people like Jack is truly inspiring.

“Working throughout the year they diligently monitor and record bird populations, helping to inform conservation programmes.

“By giving children and young people access to this work, Jack has also provided inspiring wildlife experiences that I’m sure will stay with people throughout their lives.

“When I met Jack to present his award on behalf of the trust and EDF Energy it was clear that he is hugely enthusiastic and keen to share his knowledge and passion for wildlife with others.

“He’s a great communicator and we’re delighted to recognise his work.”

Jack recently took up a new role with the RSPB in Sherwood Forest but will continue to record bird populations at Creswell as he has done for six years.

Jack said: “It’s a great pleasure, and very humbling, to be presented with the award.

“As a bird ringer, I’m privileged to be able to contribute to the scientific understanding that forms the foundation for protecting so many species.

“To be able to share that with others, particularly children, and bring them closer to birds than they may have ever been before is something I find hugely rewarding.

“Not only does it help to educate people about how important bird ringing is - it can also help to spark an appreciation or passion for nature that could last a lifetime.”