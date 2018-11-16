Wildlife expert Dr Ruth Tingay to speak at Retford nature reserve

Leading wildlife campaigner Dr Ruth Tingay will be visiting Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Idle Valley Nature Reserve in Retford next month as aprt of the trust’s high-profile lecture series.

Erin Daid, the trust’s head of communications said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a campaigner of Ruth’s standing.

Dr Ruth Tingay is speaking at the Idle Valley Nature Reserve in Retford next month

“This is a very important subject and one which we know many nature lovers are very concerned about so it will be fascinating to hear Ruth’s perspective.

“The talk is sure to cover some controversial ground and lead to a fascinating question and answer session.”

The event is on December 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the nature reserve or www.nottinghamshirewildlife.org