Why waste a perfectly good milkshake by throwing it at Nigel Farage?

At a time when Jamie Oliver’s restaurants are having trouble there is one eatery that must be doing well, writes Steve N Allen.

Five Guys was known for its burgers but these days it is the milkshakes that are hitting the headlines.

Nigel Farage was the latest in a line of right-wing figures to get covered in the drink.

Other milkshake recipients include Tommy Robinson and YouTuber/UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin.

It’s almost as if the left think right-wing politics is like heartburn – more prevalent in older men and can be helped with milk.

You may have seen the pictures of Farage.

At first it didn’t look like milkshake.

It looked like he’d been to Sesame Street and stood under the tree that Big Bird was in.

Then we heard that Nigel was trapped on a bus because people were outside it holding milkshakes.

He’s got the fear now.

He’ll be having anxiety dreams about the Nesquik bunny.

In the old days people like John Prescott and Ed Milliband had eggs thrown at them.

That was protein and fats, these days it’s calorie-laden drinks, no wonder we’re an obese nation.

It’s hard to ignore that there’s something funny about pomposity being quenched by a diary treat but it’s wrong.

There are many things I disagree with in life but I don’t show it by making them look like a builder’s radio.

Where will this end?

Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament will be a series of custard pies hurled from one side to the other.

Andrew Marr will be replaced by Noel Edmonds so he can gunk cabinet ministers.

Why don’t we try this: If you disagree with someone, say it, don’t spray it?

And if you’re not going to drink that milkshake, hand it over here, I’m parched.