Where to find Nottinghamshire's top dog-friendly pubs

We've been rounding up the best dog-friendly pubs in Nottinghamshire.

Capo Lounge, 2-8 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, NG18 1LE. Call 01623 636062, website: www.thelounges.co.uk/capo.

Nags Head, Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, NG19 7PA. Call 01623 810235.

Staff of Life, West End, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 1FB. Call 01623 559500.

Chequers Inn, High Street, Hucknall, NG15 7HD. Call 0115 8403952, website: www.chequershucknall.co.uk

