What the weather is like today

Today there will be overcast clouds with the possibility of drizzle later on.

Humidity will be high today.

A Met Office spokesman said: "It will be generally overcast with mist and fog slow to clear, especially on hills. A few spots of drizzle are possible in light southeasterly winds. Milder in western counties, but less mild under persistent cloud near windward coasts. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

"Continuing overcast through the evening and night with mist, and fog on hills, perhaps with a few spots of drizzle in places. Winds will be light. Minimum temperature 6 °C."