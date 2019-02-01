Weekend curfew for Sutton builder caught with a blade and drugs

A Sutton builder who was found with drugs and a key-ring knife has been given a weekend curfew, a court heard.

Stephen Gore was stopped in Stanton Hill, on December 20, with small amounts of cocaine and cannabis.

Ande Hunter, mitigating, said Gore forgot to take the small knife off his key-ring.

“He was in full work gear and had just finished his day’s work,” he said.

“He could easily have said “I use this knife every day for work.”

“That’s to his credit. He knows he shouldn’t have had it.

Gore, 23, of Berry Avenue, admitted possession of the blade, and the Class A and B drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a three month curfew, from 8pm to 8am, each weekend, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.