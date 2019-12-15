Windy day ahead with brighter conditions and sunny spells

The Met Office has forecast a windy day ahead for Sunday, December 15, across South Yorkshire and the East Midlands with slightly warmer, drier and brighter conditions.

It is expected to be windy but with dry and brighter weather conditions and the day should include sunny intervals with a moderate breeze throughout.

There will however be a slight chance of the odd shower amid a fresh south-westerly wind, according to the Met Office.

By tonight, the Met Office has forecast clear spells but a few showers may spread in from the south-west but most areas may stay dry.

It is expected to remain rather breezy with a brisk south-westerly wind.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures with highs of about six degrees centigrade and lows of four degrees centigrade.

Tomorrow, Monday, December 16, is expected to be a cloudy day with similar temperatures, according to the Met Office.