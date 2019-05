Here is the weather forecast for the Bank Holiday Monday.

Winds easing during the morning. Further showers are likely through the day, some heavy and prolonged later with a risk of thunder.

Some brighter spells are likely, but generally feeling cooler than of late.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Showers slowly easing overnight generally but will persist in places. A rather cloudy night is expected with mainly light winds.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.