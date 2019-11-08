Forecasters have predicted a much drier day than yesterday as the amber rain warning has been stepped down.

The warning, which was upgraded to amber yesterday morning as heavy rain fell on the area, was stepped down by the Met Office at 6am.

Sky clears as weather warning stepped down in East Midlands

Much of Chesterfield and South Yorkshire is still suffering ill effects from the month's worth of rain that fell yesterday, with schools and roads closing.

However, although this morning was cloudy, this is expected to clear throughout the morning to a dry afternoon.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 8 °C.

Tonight will stay dry and the skies will remain clear.

It will be turning cold overnight, with temperatures set to drop to -3 °C.

Further rain will move in from the west on Saturday morning before conditions improve again through the day on Sunday.