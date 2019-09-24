It's going to be a wet one in Nottinghamshire

Expect thunderstorms and possible flooding across Nottinghamshire.

Today, Tuesday, September 24 there will be heavy rain, persistent in places, with the chance of gusty torrential downpours and thunder through the day. Gradually clearing with brighter spells, but isolated showers following later in the day.

READ MORE: Danger to life as flooding and thunderstorms head to Nottinghamshire

Thunderstorms have been predicted to arrive between 9am and 12pm but the rain will remain for the rest of the day. The maximum temperature will be 19 °C dropping to 15°C.