Hour-by-hour forecast of the scorching 36C temperatures in Nottinghamshire - and will it beat the hottest day on record?

As Nottinghamshire bakes in extreme heat today - here is a hour-by-hour forecast of how hot it is going to be.

The county is set to reach highs of 36C, but, London could reach highs of 38C today.

The hottest day on record in England was during the sweltering August heat-wave in 2003 where temperatures hit 38.5C.

So only time will tell if today beats the hottest day on record.

There is also still a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms, which runs from 3pm today till 4pm tomorrow.

Nottinghamshire might be hit by a thunder storm around 3pm followed by sun, and then the chance of thunderstorms through the night.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast in Nottinghamshire

9am - 24°C

10am - 27°C

11am - 30°C

Noon - 32°C

1pm - 34°C

2pm - 36°C

3pm - 35°C

4pm - 35°C

5pm - 35°C

6pm - 34°C

7pm - 33°C

8pm - 30°C

9pm - 28°C

10pm - 27°C

11pm - 26°C

Midnight - 25°C