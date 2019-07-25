Hour-by-hour forecast of the scorching 36C temperatures in Nottinghamshire - and will it beat the hottest day on record?

As Nottinghamshire bakes in extreme heat today - here is a hour-by-hour forecast of how hot it is going to be.
The county is set to reach highs of 36C, but, London could reach highs of 38C today.
Police urge Y Not goers to go prepared as record temperatures and thunderstorms set for festival
The hottest day on record in England was during the sweltering August heat-wave in 2003 where temperatures hit 38.5C.
So only time will tell if today beats the hottest day on record.
There is also still a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms, which runs from 3pm today till 4pm tomorrow.
Nottinghamshire might be hit by a thunder storm around 3pm followed by sun, and then the chance of thunderstorms through the night.
Thunderstorms set to strike Nottinghamshire as temperatures soar to shocking 36°C
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast in Nottinghamshire
9am - 24°C
10am - 27°C
11am - 30°C
Noon - 32°C
1pm - 34°C
2pm - 36°C
3pm - 35°C
4pm - 35°C
5pm - 35°C
6pm - 34°C
7pm - 33°C
8pm - 30°C
9pm - 28°C
10pm - 27°C
11pm - 26°C
Midnight - 25°C