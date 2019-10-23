Here's what today's weather will be looking like

Today will be largely fine with sunny spells once early fog clears

It will be rather misty and foggy start for some, but this will gradually cleari through the morning.

A largely fine and dry day will follow, with some sunny spells, before cloud thickens from the south later. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Cloud will continue thickening overnight, with outbreaks of rain spreading north, before clearing during the early hours. Staying cloudy, with mist and fog patches, especially across the hills. Minimum temperature 8 °C.