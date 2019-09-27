Here's what the weather will be doing in Nottinghamshire this weekend

The Met Office say there is going to be heavy showers this weekend in Nottinghamshire.

Although brighter spells will develop after a cloudy start further heavy showers will remain possible.

A spokesperson for the Met office said: "Easing through Saturday afternoon, cloud will thicken from the southwest later and it will be wet and windy overnight."

On Sunday it will be windy with outbreaks of heavy rain which will ease over night into Monday.