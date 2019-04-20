A sunny and warm day is forecast for Nottinghamshire with some light winds

The Met Office has forecast a sunny day with light winds for Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands for today, Saturday, April 20.

Early mist or fog patches should clear to leave a fine morning with plenty of sunshine, according to the Met Office, though it could still be hazy at times.

The Met Office has stated that by the afternoon it should feel warm with some light winds and further sunny spells.

And a dry, settled night is expected, according to the Met office, with largely clear skies and any winds will be light which could mean one or two mist or fog patches.

The Met Office has predicted that temperatures could reach highs of 22 degrees centigrade and lows of nine degrees centigrade.