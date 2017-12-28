WEATHER WARNING: 12-hour snow warning in force for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for Nottinghamshire on Friday.

The warning is in force from 3am to 3pm and states: "A spell of snow is expected across parts of Scotland and the northern half of England on Friday.

"A separate amber warning is in force for parts of northern England. Some roads and railways will be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some delays to air travel are also expected."

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster added: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK on Friday.

"With cold air in place, a spell of snow will develop on its leading edge.

"Above around 100 metres, 2-5 cm is possible quite widely and above 250 metres, accumulations of 10-15 cm are possible.

"At low levels, snow will be more variable with 0-3 cm possible. The warning has been updated to include the Central Lowlands as well as the north Midlands."

There is also a yellow warning for ice in force for Nottinghamshire between 2am and 9am tomorrow.