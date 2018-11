The Met Office has forecast a dry, sunny morning in Nottinghamshire today (November 10).

Blustery showers will spread during the afternoon, with the odd rumble of thunder likely.

The maximum temperature today could reach 13 °C.

Tonight will see scattered showers clearing , followed by patchy cloud and clear spells.

The temperature will dip quickly under clear skies, and it will remain dry.

The minimum temperature could dip to 7 °C.