WEATHER: Cloudy with some showers across Nottinghamshire today

The Met Office has forecast a breezy day with some showers across Nottinghamshire today, Tuesday 30 October.

The cloud will thicken through the morning leaving a largely cloudy afternoon.

Later this afternoon, it will be breezy, with some longer spells of rain possible.

The winds should have eased by dusk.

It will be slightly colder than yesterday, with a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

It's going to be a cold one tonight, with temperatures potentially slipping to 0°C, and frost forming overnight.

However, it's looking better for tomorrow, with the Met Office forecasting a warmer, sunny day, with temperatures of 11°C.