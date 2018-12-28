Warrant for Sheffield football star’s arrest after he missed court in Mansfield

A warrant has been made out for a Sheffield Wednesday football player’s arrest after he failed to turn up to court.

Fernando Forestieri failed to attend Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday morning.

Forestieri, 28, of Chambers Grove, Sheffield, was due to face charges of threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on July 24, and relate to a brawl following a “friendly” match with Mansfield Town, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Stags.