Warning about bogus police officers in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police are warning the public about a scam.

A number of people have been targeted by someone pretending to be a police officer.

They normally tell the victim that they’re investigating some fraudulent activity on their bank account and then ask them to provide some bank details. They sometimes trick the victim into verifying they are legitimate by calling them back on 999, when they in fact remain on the line the entire time.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A real police officer would NEVER call a member of the public asking them to disclose personal or financial information and then instruct them to take immediate financial action.

“If you receive a call you’re not sure about it, always insist on verifying the callers identity. If you’re calling them back, use a number known to be connected to the organisation in question, not the one provided by the caller. For the police, it’s 101 and make sure you insist on talking to the named officer. Make this call from a separate telephone line to the one that the call was received if you can. If you don’t have one, wait at least 10 minutes before calling on the same line. Legitimate organisations will understand you wanting to make these steps and will not take issue with it.

“Please continue to spread the word ensuring elderly or vulnerable loved ones and neighbours are aware of these types of scams.”

If you believe that you have been called by a bogus police officer, report the incident to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, on 0300 123 2040 or via www.actionfraud.police.uk.

If you think you’ve lost money through this scam, call 101 so officers can preserve evidence as quickly as possible.