Violent Mansfield boozer avoided prison by turning life around

An alcoholic who smashed two doors off their hinges and urinated on the carpet of his partner’s home in Forest Town has quit boozing and turned his life around, a court heard.

An argument broke out after Thomas Slack accused the woman of being unfaithful and police were called when he damaged the downstairs doors, on May 7.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “He was violent when drunk and was getting drunk on a daily basis.”

Slack, 29, of Church Street, Seaham, admitted causing criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 23.

The 18 month suspended sentence was imposed on February 14, by Nottingham magistrates, for four counts of common assault and one of criminal damage.

Sentencing was deferred until Wednesday, when probation officer Sarah Alderton told the court that in the last six months Slack had made “significant progress”.

She said he had been free from alcohol after detoxing, and was back together with his partner.

He was volunteering at a charity shop, she said, and wants to mentor others who suffer from addiction.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said the probation work had “completely changed his mindset”, adding: “I don’t think I have heard such a glowing report for some time.”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe commended Slack for “the steps you have taken to turn your life around.”

But he added: “You’re not to be commended on the fact that your recent record is appalling and the trauma you have caused to your partner will be there forever more. In fairness to you, you recognise that.

“It makes a pleasant change when sitting in court to be able to see that court orders work, and if offenders are prepared to take advantage of the high degree of skill and rehabilitation that the professionals in the probation service and other agencies offer, then they have a sporting chance of reforming their lives.

“It would be unjust to send you to prison today - but that won’t apply in the future.”

And he warned Slack: “You are only one drink away from reverting to the horrible, bullying aggression which caused your partner to have the police called.”

Slack was fined £200, but no compensation was awarded because the couple are living together again.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge. The suspended sentence was extended to two years.