Vehicle ‘used to ram’ Tuxford house recovered by police

Officers investigating damage to a house in Tuxford have recovered a vehicle.

Police were called to reports that an unoccupied house was about to collapse in Ollerton Road at around 9am yesterday (Thursday, January 4).

The vehicle was found abandoned nearby and officers believe it was used to cause the damage. It’s currently being examined for evidence.

It is being reported by The Lincolnshire Echo that the damage was caused by a stolen lorry which was used to ram the property and then driven away.

Enquiries continue and officers are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident 115 of 4 January 2018.

Neighborhood Inspector Mike Taylor said: “This is an very unusual offence for our area and we would like to reassure residents that we believe it to be an isolated attack.

“We are following up numerous lines of enquiry and have a team of investigators working on the case to bring those responsible to account as soon as we can.

“Uniformed officers will be out and about in the area over the next few days, so please approach them if you have any concerns or any information that may help us with our enquires.”

If you did see anything suspicious in the area or have any information that could be of interest, please contact Notts police.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Beverley Alderton-Sambrook, head of regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “An officer from the council’s Building Control team was called to reports of an unsafe property this morning.

“They are currently working with a structural engineer to try and secure the front of the empty property.

“We are also working with Nottinghamshire Police and a road closure was put in place to ensure the safety of the public.”