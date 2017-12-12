Universal Credit being rolled out at job centres

Universal Credit is being rolled out to job centres in Worksop and Retford on December 13, and Poverty charity Turn2us has seen a surge of people contacting them in fear and confusion about it.

The charity stresses that only new claimants will go on to Universal Credit now, and that current claimants will be switched to it between 2019 and 2022.

Head of Communications of Turn2us, Pritie Billimoria, said: “Unless you are new to benefits or have a change in circumstances you won’t be transferred onto Universal Credit for at least 22 months.”