Two casualties cut from crash on M1 Junction 25 as traffic builds

Two casualties who became trapped after a crash on Junction 25 of the M1 have been rescued by firefighters.

Two lanes of the southbound side are reportedly still closed after the crash between a lorry and a car this afternoon.

Firefighters from Nottingham Road, Long Eaton and Castle Donington attended.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Two casualties were trapped by their injuries, hydraulic cutting gear was used for extrication and the vehicles were made safe."

Highways England said: "Long delays on approach. Please allow extra time or consider alternative routes this afternoon.