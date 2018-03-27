Two arrested after Worksop ‘shooting’

Police have arrested two men in connection with a “shooting” in Worksop.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to an address in Cheapside at around 10pm on Sunday (25 March) to a report of a firearm being discharged.

It is understood a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 22 and 20, were arrested in Ordsall last night (Monday, March 26) on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Kevin Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but we’re urging anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Incidents of this nature are rare in Nottinghamshire. We believe this was a targeted incident and we’d like to reassure the community that we do not believe there’s any wider risk to the general public. We’re also carrying out extra patrols to offer further reassurance.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 831 of 25 March 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.