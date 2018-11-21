Trio face crown court for Notts break-ins

Three men have been charged in connection with a string of break-ins at shops and service stations in Nottinghamshire.

Stephen Ray, 35, of Jubilee Road, Sutton, Liam Gilbert, 26, of Victoria Street, Sutton, and Wayne Wadsley, 49, of The Acre, Kirkby, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday.

All three face charges of conspiring to burgle McColls, on High Street, Blyth, McColls, on Kingsway, Kirkby, Southwell Service Station, in Southwell, Eastfield Service Station, in Sutton, East Leake Post Office and Jet Garage, on London Road, Retford.

Prosector Donna Fawcett outlined the Crown’s case, and argued that all three should be remanded to custody before they appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 19.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe gave Mr Wadsley bail on condition he lives at his address, abides by a 7pm to 6am curfew, and has no contact with his co-defendants.

But he ruled that Mr Ray and Mr Gilbert should be remanded until their court appearance, because there were substantial grounds to believe further offences would be committed.